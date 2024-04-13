Over 220 pounds of ganja found stashed in ceiling at Grove apartment; woman arrested

The narcotics that were found stashed in the ceiling

A 34-year-old woman of Grove, East Bank Demerara is now police custody after some 224 pounds of suspected cannabis was found stashed in the ceiling of an apartment she reportedly occupied with her 57-year-old father.

The Guyana Police Force said acting on intelligence, a party of police led by a Detective Corporal, went to the apartment located at Backstreet Grove sometime around 16:50h on Friday.

Upon arriving there, the ranks met the 34-year-old woman and another female (name given) at the residence.

Subsequently, a search was conducted during which the police officers found a plastic barrel in the ceiling that contained several bulky plastic parcels, packed with suspected cannabis leaves, seeds, and stems.

The 34-year-old woman was cautioned, arrested and taken to the Divisional Headquarters 4B (East Bank Demerara), where the suspected narcotics was weighed and it amounted to 101.7 kilograms.

The woman remains in custody as further investigations continue.