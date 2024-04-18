Venezuelan stabbed to death by co-worker

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

A report of an alleged murder committed on one called ‘Frankie’, Venezuelan, by suspect, Cane Vincent, age 24 years, a Miner of South Rupuniuni, Quarries Village, Region #9, occurred on Thursday April 18, 2024 at Paiyuka Falls, Puruni River.

Investigation disclosed that both the deceased and victim worked for Reneeta Andrews, a Miner and on the mentioned date at about 03:20 hrs the suspect was in a hammock imbibing with his co-workers, he became intoxicated and later fell asleep. It is alleged that the victim hit the suspect while he was sleeping, waking him up. The suspect became angry, armed himself with a knife, went to the victim’s hammock, and dealt him 4 stabs to his back.

The victim ran to his employer’s room, where he sought refuge and shortly after succumbed to his injuries.

A report was made to the police. Upon arrival at the scene, the deceased was found lying face down on a mattress clad in a brown 3/4 pants.

The body was examined, and four stab wounds were seen to his back; two to his upper back and two to the mid section.

The scene was photographed and processed by the crime scene technician. The murder weapon was recovered at the scene.

The body is presently being escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital.

The suspect was arrested and remains in Police custody.

Investigation is in progress.