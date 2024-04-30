GNBS seizes over 1400 packs of cigarettes in Regions 5 & 6

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Saturday, April 27, 2024, seized a large quantity of assorted cigarettes which do not meet the requirements of the National Standard “GYS 9-3:2014 Labelling of Tobacco Products” and the Tobacco Control Regulation of 2018. The non-compliant products were offered for sale in markets in Regions Five and Six.

With its mandate to protect consumers from substandard products, the GNBS’ Product Compliance Department monitors seventeen (17) categories of products including cigarettes based on requirements of mandatory National Standards.

Inspectors of the Department visited the Rosignol and Port Mourant Markets on Saturday, April 27, 2024, to conduct surveillance operations. During the exercise, it was discovered that a total of one thousand four hundred and forty-seven (1,447) packs of cigarettes offered for sale failed to meet the specified requirements outlined in the Tobacco Control Act of 2018.

The primary reason for the seizure was inadequate labelling. Additionally, key details including the display of a pictorial warning over 60% of the package, manufacturing date, batch numbers, and the required ‘For sale in Guyana only’ marking were missing from the packets of the seized items.

The non-complaint packets of cigarettes comprised various brands, including Marshall, Milano, Atlantic, Nise, Covallo, B&D, Vess, Pine, Record, Kentucky, and 51.

The detailed breakdown of the seized packets is as follows:

Marshall: [197 Packs Seized]

Milano: [63 Packs Seized]

Atlantic: [258 Packs Seized]

Nise [53 Packs Seized]

Covallo: [348 Packs Seized]

B&D [96 Packs Seized]

Vess: [108 Packs Seized]

Pine: [36 Packs Seized]

Record: [48 Packs Seized]

Kentucky: [216 Packs Seized]

51: [24 Packs Seized]

The seized items will be destroyed.

To avoid seizure of items, Importers and Dealers are reminded to ensure that their products adhere to the requirements of the National Standard and Regulation.

Other products monitored by the GNBS include Electrical and Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, Tyres, Gas Stoves, Cigarettes, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Toys and Playthings, Christmas Trees and Decorative Lighting, Cellular Phones, Gold Articles, Electrical Equipment and Fittings. [Press Release]