GPF acquires modern ‘crime scene’ vehicle to improve crime-solving efforts

With the recent acquisition of a cutting-edge crime scene vehicle, the Guyana Police Force has taken a monumental step towards fortifying its crime-solving prowess.

This state-of-the-art addition to their arsenal not only symbolises progress but also underlines the Force’s unwavering commitment to enhancing public safety and ensuring swift, efficient investigations.

The simple but significant handing over ceremony was held at the Tactical Services Unit, Drill Square, Police Headquarters, Eve Leary on April 30, 2024.

Before acquiring this modern vehicle, the Guyana Police Force faced significant limitations in its crime-solving capabilities.

One of the major setbacks was the inability to transport crucial equipment essential for forensic analysis, such as fragile samples like blood and DNA samples, along with a photographic studio for capturing critical evidence on-site. This lack of mobility hindered their ability to conduct thorough investigations at crime scenes, often resulting in delays and incomplete data collection.

However, with the introduction of the new Crime Scene vehicle, these limitations have been effectively addressed.

The vehicle boasts a range of amenities designed to facilitate efficient and comprehensive crime scene processing. From cool storage units for transporting delicate samples to first aid kits and wash sinks aiding in fingerprint processing, the vehicle is equipped with everything needed to conduct sophisticated forensic analysis on-site.

Additionally, computer workstations, secure lockers, power outlets, solar lighting systems, and tent facilities further enhance the operational capabilities of the Force, allowing them to set up fully functional mobile labs at crime scenes.

With this advanced capability at their disposal, the Guyana Police Force can now respond to crime scenes with greater speed, accuracy, and effectiveness, allowing the lab to be taken to the crime scene.

This not only improves the efficiency of crime-solving efforts but also increases the chances of gathering crucial evidence that might otherwise have been overlooked or compromised during transportation.

Present at the ceremony were; Minister of Home of Affairs Hon. Robeson Benn, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Andre Ally, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Ravindradat Budhram, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, Stakeholders, several Regional Commanders, and other senior and junior officers.