Local News
Vaping restrictions timely, necessary – Muslim community
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement below: Muslim Community Statement on Vaping The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) and the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) offer their strongest and most unequivocal endorsement of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s decision to restrict the importation of vapes and vaping products. This is a timely, courageous and necessary intervention […]
Related News
15 October 2026
GDF deployed aviation resources within minutes of receiving distress alerts from MV Barima...
13 October 2026
2027 edition of ExxonMobil GSL set for June 23-July 3
12 October 2026
Karimbaksh threatens legal action after being sent on pre-retirement leave
11 October 2026