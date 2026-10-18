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Vaping restrictions timely, necessary – Muslim community

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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See full statement below:  Muslim Community Statement on Vaping The Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG) and the Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana (MYO) offer their strongest and most unequivocal endorsement of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s decision to restrict the importation of vapes and vaping products. This is a timely, courageous and necessary intervention […]

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