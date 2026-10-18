Govt reaffirms commitment to extractive sector governance at  EITI Meeting 

The Government of Guyana reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in the extractive sector at the recent EITI Board meeting and Global Conference in Brussels, Belgium.

Guyana’s EITI Champion and Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, held discussions with outgoing EITI Chair Helen Clark, government, industry and civil society representatives from the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region, and other key stakeholders.

Minister Bharrat reiterated the government’s commitment to working with all stakeholders, in keeping with local laws and EITI guidelines, to ensure that all voices are represented and can contribute to the national dialogue on transparency in the extractive sector.

Minister Bharrat also welcomed and supported the EITI Secretariat’s ongoing efforts to promote broad representation and dialogue in keeping with the EITI Civil Society Protocol.

The government has engaged with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) since 2010 as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability in the extractive sector. This engagement led to Guyana formally joining the initiative in 2017, complementing other government programmes to strengthen transparency.