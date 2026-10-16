Lethem farmer charged with attempted murder

Richard Marare, a 54-year-old farmer of Quarrie Village, Lethem, Central Rupununi, was charged with the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder, contrary to Section 104 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The charge relates to the alleged attempted murder of a 47-year-old farmer of Quarrie Village, Central Rupununi, which occurred on Wednesday August 26, 2026.

Marare was arrested on Tuesday October 13, 2026, and subsequently charged on Wednesday October 14, 2026.

The matter was called before Her Worship Magistrate Nikkisha Logan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to Marare. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was granted bail in the sum of GY$150,000.

The matter was adjourned to November 6, 2026.