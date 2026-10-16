GDF deployed aviation resources within minutes of receiving distress alerts from MV Barima - COI hears Commercial banks to offer agricultural loans at preferential rates – Pres Ali Mazaruni Prison officers rescue miner after boat mishap Driver arrested after damaging GPL network in Mahaica accident Unpaid workers picket Port Mourant NDC Guyana Development Bank can play pivotal role in strengthening local private sector - PSC
Local News

Lethem farmer charged with attempted murder

16 October 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

Richard Marare, a 54-year-old farmer of Quarrie Village, Lethem, Central Rupununi, was charged with the offence of Attempt to Commit Murder, contrary to Section 104 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

The charge relates to the alleged attempted murder of a 47-year-old farmer of Quarrie Village, Central Rupununi, which occurred on Wednesday August 26, 2026.

Marare was arrested on Tuesday October 13, 2026, and subsequently charged on Wednesday October 14, 2026.

The matter was called before Her Worship Magistrate Nikkisha Logan at the Lethem Magistrate’s Court, where the charge was read to Marare. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was granted bail in the sum of GY$150,000.

The matter was adjourned to November 6, 2026.

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Support us

Related News

02 October 2026

Cleaning of Le Repentir Cemetery: Contractors urged to complete work within stipulated tim...

12 October 2026

Commercial banks to offer agricultural loans at preferential rates – Pres Ali

08 October 2026

Sophia home goes up in flames 

09 October 2026

PM Phillips calls for stronger regional energy cooperation at OLACDE meeting