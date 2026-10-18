Local News
GCCI supports measures to restrict vape imports in Guyana
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement below: The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) welcomes the announcement by HisExcellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali of measures to restrict the importation of vaping products into Guyana, recognising the importance of safeguarding public health, particularly the well-being of children andyoung people. The increasing accessibility of vaping products, particularly among […]
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