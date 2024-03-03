Two miners shot dead during robbery in Reg. 7

Dead: Donovan Washington (L) and Zaheer Mohamed (R)

Two gold miners are now dead after they were robbed and shot at Arimu Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) this morning.

Dead are Donovan Washington, a 30-year-old father of three from Bartica, Region Seven, and 49-year-old Mohamed Zaheer Sheriff, also a father of three from Bartica.

Full details surrounding the incident are unavailable but INews was told that the two miners were fatally shot and robbed of their gold reserves.

A relative of Washington informed this publication that they received a call early this morning that the two men were attacked after collecting “production” (raw gold) from their mining activities and were returning from the Backdam.

More details to come…

 