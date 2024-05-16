QC teacher sent on leave after allegedly beating students

An investigation has been launched into the beating of some 10 students of Queens College.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 10:15h on Thursday when a senior teacher used the Grade Seven (Form One) students’ belts and severely beat them.

While the reason for the beating was not revealed, Inews understands that the teacher was sent on administrative leave to allow for an investigation into the incident.

When contacted for a comment on the matter, Chief Education Officer (CEO) Saddam Hussain disclosed that the Education Ministry was notified of the incident sometime around 13:00h on Thursday and the matter was being dealt with through the “respective avenues.”

When asked about the physical state of the students, the CEO explained that the extent of the injures is now being examined, given that the students were not attended to by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) or any health professional after the incident.