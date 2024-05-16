Guyanese among 2 killed in upstate NY head-on collision

A Guyanese woman was among two killed in a head-on crash in White Creek, upstate New York.

Dead are 39-year-old Shumeka Burgan-Mentor formerly of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), and Tricia A. Daigneault, 29, of Hoosick Falls, NY.

Based on Channel 13 News, the accident occurred at about 6:15h on Route 22 just south of Grandma Moses Road. At the time, both Mentor and Daigneault were driving their respective vehicles.

The two women were pronounced dead at the scene. However, relatives of Mentor are still in a state of shock following the dreaded news. One relative stated that they would have received the news shortly after the accident but they are still unclear as to what transpired.

Mentor, Inews understands worked as a delivery personnel for Amazon and was on her way to deliver packages when the accident occurred. She left Guyana several years ago.