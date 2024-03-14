Teen motorcyclists injured after crashing into heap of stones

Two teenage motorcyclists are now hospitalised following an accident on Tuesday evening along the Enterprise Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The two teenagers are a 17-year-old who was driving a motorcycle, CL 7572, and Ramesh Prashad, 19, who was driving a motorcycle CK 2959 both of Non-Pariel, ECD.

Police stated that on the day in question, two police officers were on motorcycle patrol duties in the Enterprise area when they observed the two teenagers driving their motorcycles in the area without lights.

On seeing the Police, the two motorcyclists rode onto the access road which is presently under construction at a fast rate of speed thus causing them to crash into a heap of ‘crush stones’ that was in the centre of the roadway.

The teens reportedly lost control of their bike, causing both of them to fall onto the roadway and receive injuries on their bodies.

Meanwhile, the police ranks had lost sight of both motorcycles but whilst proceeding in the direction that the motorcyclists had sped off to, they heard a call for help and responded.

Based on the rank’s observations, an ambulance was summoned, and both motorcyclists were taken to Georgetown Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor and admitted to the hospital.