Several villages in Region 9 “significantly affected” by floods – CDC

The Manari Creek in Region overflowing due to heavy rainfall (Photo: Jr Junior Facebook)

Several villages across Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) have been experiencing floods due to the heavy rainfall over the past few days.

According to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), the affected villages include Toka, Massara, Yakarinta, Arannaputa Valley, Karasabi, Tiger Pond, Sand Creek, Karaudaranu and Katoonarib – all of which continue to be flooded at various levels.

The Hydromet Service has already predicted that the La Nina (rainy) season hasofficially begun. As such, several locations countrywide have been impacted by the rainsand temporary flooding.

In a flood advisory issued today, the CDC reported that Region Nine has beensignificantly affected by continuous showers and flooding in low-lying areas.

As a result, persons living in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region and those who intend to travel there are advised of the following:

▪ Safety is priority. Use protective rain gear and stay away from flooded areas.▪ Pay attention to weather and flood advisories, and operate with caution.▪ Store potable water for drinking and everyday use in a safe and sealed container.▪ Maintain communication with family and friends to share updates as they occur.

Nevertheless, residents nationwide are urged to be vigilant and remain cautious during this rainy season, and to report any impacts to their local authorities or the National EmergencyMonitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.

See the below table from the CDC that shows flood impacts in detail across the country currently: