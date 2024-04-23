Taxi drivers allegedly shot by vendor at Kitty Seawall

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On April 17th, 2024, at about 23:00 hrs on the seawall near the [Pump] Station in Kitty, two Taxi Drivers, Jermaine Duncan, age 34 of Lot 1478 Cummings Park ‘E’ Field Sophia, and Sheldon Smith, age 32 of Durban Street Lodge, Georgetown were allegedly shot by a 39-year-old Vendor.

Inquiries disclosed that Smith was celebrating his 34th birthday with friends, including Jermaine Duncan when at about 22:30 hrs., the suspect approached them in a white fielder wagon from a western direction and spoke to his girlfriend (who was in the gathering on the seawalls). Thereafter, taking her (his girlfriend) away.

At about 23:30 hrs the said night, the suspect returned to the seawalls on a motorcycle (make and number unknown) approaching from a western direction. He (suspect) then approached Smith, and an argument ensued.

It is alleged that the suspect pulled out a handgun from the waist of his pants and pointed same in the direction of Smith discharging several rounds hitting him in the upper left thigh while Duncan (who was standing next to Smith), received one gunshot injury to the left side upper abdomen.

They both were escorted to the GPHC. Smith has since been discharged, while Duncan is still undergoing treatment at the said institution. His condition is regarded as stable.

The scene was processed by detectives and and six (6) 9mm spent shells were found. The same was collected, marked, sealed, and lodged at CID Headquarters for examination.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Investigations are ongoing.