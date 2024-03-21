Sophia labourer shot dead at construction site

Fifty-six-year-old Courtney Younge, a labourer of ‘D’ Field Sophia was on Thursday evening shot dead while liming at a construction site.

Based on reports received, on the day in question at about 19:00h, the now dead man visited his employer and they started to consume alcohol.

However, at about 20:30hrs, the suspect arrived on a pedal cycle and stopped in front of the yard with a shotgun in his hands.

As the suspect entered the yard, he approached Younge, pointed the gun at him and discharged a round in his direction.

As a result, Younge fell to the ground, after which the suspect exited the yard, jumped on his pedal cycle and fled the scene.

Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.