Pres. Ali outlines plans for 50-acre Enmore industrial hub to create jobs, empower small businesses

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Monday announced plans for the development of a 50-acre industrial hub at Enmore, East Coast Demerara, as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to create jobs, support entrepreneurship and expand economic opportunities for Guyanese.

The announcement was made during the commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the Enmore Martyrs.

The president outlined a vision for transforming the area into a centre for agro-processing and small business development.

According to President Ali, the industrial site will be linked to the new four-lane highway and will provide dedicated space for small and medium-sized enterprises.

It will create opportunities for workers and their families to advance economically.

“A brand new four-lane road that will lead to the Enmore industrial site in which we are going to develop 50 acres of land specifically for small and medium-sized businesses for agro-processing so that our workers can move from one level to another level,” the president stated.

The head of state emphasised that the government’s development agenda is focused on ensuring that workers benefit from sustainable opportunities that improve their quality of life and create a stronger foundation for future generations.

“Our level for the workers is not a hundred thousand. Our level is to move them from one status to the next status so that their children can enjoy a different level upon which they start their bases,” President Ali said.

He noted that the initiative forms part of a broader programme of investments being implemented across the country to improve infrastructure, healthcare, education and housing while creating new avenues for economic growth.

President Ali highlighted that the industrial hub will support agro-processing activities and encourage the growth of small and medium-sized businesses, helping to diversify economic opportunities along the East Coast corridor.

The president said the government’s objective is to continuously raise the standard of living for Guyanese by creating conditions that allow individuals and families to prosper through employment, entrepreneurship and investment.

The planned Enmore industrial development is expected to complement ongoing infrastructure projects in the region and contribute to the government’s vision of building a more diversified and resilient economy. [DPI]