Guyana strengthens offshore oil spill response capacity with arrival of the capping stack

Guyana has significantly strengthened its offshore emergency response capability by installing an in-country capping stack at the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base Inc. (VEHSI), becoming one of only a handful of countries globally with immediate access to the specialised equipment.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat, during a visit to the facility on Tuesday, said the development reflects Guyana’s commitment to building a world-class and responsible oil and gas industry.

The capping stack arrived officially in Guyana 2024 and was being housed at Guyana Shore Base Inc. It was recently transferred to VESHI where it will be easily accessible.

A capping stack is a specialized piece of emergency equipment used on a damaged oil well to stop the flow of oil or gas and bring the well back under control.

The capping stack, which is used to contain the hydrocarbons’ flow in the unlikely event of an offshore well blowout during exploration or production activities, is one of only 13 available globally and one of just two stationed in South America and the Caribbean region.

“In our country, Guyana, this piece of equipment is one of 13 that are available globally, and in this part of the world, there are only two, one in Brazil and one in Guyana,” Minister Bharrat stated.

He noted that Guyana’s requirement for an in-country capping stack under its Production Licence and Environmental Permit framework demonstrates the government’s focus on preparedness and environmental protection as oil production expands.

The minister explained that prior to the equipment being stationed in Guyana, operators subscribed to access a capping stack stored in Houston, Texas. Mobilising that equipment to offshore operations in the Stabroek Block could take approximately one week.

With the capping stack now housed locally at VEHSI, response time has been reduced dramatically.

“With this capping stack being in Guyana, to mobilise and transport it offshore will probably take two days, maximum two to three days, so there’s a massive reduction in time in responding to the unlikely event of a well blowout offshore,” Minister Bharrat said.

Managed through Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) under an annual subscription arrangement, the capping stack is designed for deployment in deepwater operations and includes specialised equipment such as heavy debris-removal shears.

The unit weighs approximately 42 metric tonnes (93,000 pounds), stands 6.8 metres tall, is rated to withstand pressures of up to 15,000 pounds per square inch (psi), and can operate in water depths of up to 3,800 metres. Its modular design also allows for air freight transportation when necessary.

President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge, said the investment in emergency response infrastructure at the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base reflects a deliberate approach to ensuring that the growth of Guyana’s oil and gas industry is matched by strong environmental safeguards.

Routledge explained that the shore base, developed as part of the Yellowtail project, now serves not only as a logistics and subsea support hub for offshore developments in the Stabroek Block but also as a centre for regional emergency preparedness.

“This collection of equipment here, from a capping stack to booms to deploy in the water and chemicals that we can use to disperse oil, is all located here so we can respond quickly,” Routledge said.

He added that the capability positions Guyana as a regional leader in offshore emergency response.

Minister Bharrat said while Guyana does not anticipate needing to deploy the equipment, its presence provides an added layer of assurance that the country is equipped to respond swiftly and effectively if required.

“Guyana is well prepared… and I am very pleased that in the development and build-out of the oil and gas sector in Guyana, today we can boast of having one of 13 capping stacks in Guyana,” he stated. [DPI]