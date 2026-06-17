Pres. Ali outlines major reforms to secure sugar industry’s future

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming Guyana’s sugar industry through modernisation, mechanisation, and strategic investments aimed at ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Addressing the 78th commemoration of the Enmore Martyrs on Tuesday, the president said the government remains resolute in preserving the industry while implementing reforms to improve productivity, efficiency and competitiveness.

He acknowledged the challenges that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) have in meeting production targets. The president stressed that changes are necessary to maximise returns on government investments and secure the future of the sector.

“I am not pleased with the failure of the corporation to consistently achieve the production target. I have made this position abundantly clear. I have demanded greater accountability. I have demanded greater efficiency. I have demanded better results,” President Ali stated.

The head of state said GuySuCo is advancing an aggressive mechanisation programme to address labour shortages and modernise operations.

According to President Ali, approximately 44 per cent of the corporation’s lands have already been converted for mechanical harvesting.

“We know there is an acute shortage of labour. We know that many sugar workers do not want their children to engage in the task of cane cutting. That is why mechanisation is no longer optional. It is necessary,” he said.

The president also highlighted the use of drone technology for crop surveillance and the application of fertilisers and chemicals, noting that these innovations will significantly improve efficiency across the industry.

“We are modernising our factories. We are moving forward with greater value-added sugar production. We are looking at better ways of doing the job, more efficiently, more cost effectively,” he explained.

President Ali underscored the importance of the sugar industry to rural communities, noting that its impact extends beyond the estates and workers.

“The responsibility for reviving the sugar industry does not rest with management alone. It rests with all of us because sugar does not only support sugar workers. Sugar supports the entire community, the markets, the stores. It supports an entire ecosystem,” he emphasised.

The president said the government is pursuing a range of options to strengthen the industry, including investments, modern technologies and new approaches to production.

“We have to look to a plan that will strengthen the industry, optimise production, reduce cost of production, whilst at the same time looking at newer areas for growth and development within the sugar plantation,” he stated.

President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting sugar workers and ensuring the industry remains a vital contributor to national development.

“The modernisation of the sugar industry is necessary for its survival, resilience and sustainability,” the president declared.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Education Sonia Parag, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Culture Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr, Minister within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Steven Jacobs along with other cabinet members and other dignitaries including members of the diplomatic corps were also present. [DPI]