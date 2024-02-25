Pres. Ali discusses energy, food & climate security with US officials

President Dr Irfaan Ali welcoming US Representative to the UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield to State House on Saturday

President Dr Irfaan Ali held bilateral discussions with a 12-member delegation from the United States on Saturday at State House in Georgetown.

The visiting delegation is being led by the US Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

During the meeting, the Guyanese and US officials discussed several areas, including energy, food, and climate security.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister Brigadier, Mark Phillips; Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, other Members of the Cabinet, Foreign Secretary Robert Persaud and other government functionaries.

The US Delegation also included USAID Assistant Administrator for Latin America and the Caribbean, Marcela Escobari; Senior Coordinator for Atlantic Cooperation, Ambassador Jessye Lapenn, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy, Laura Lochman. US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, also attended the high-level engagement.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield, a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet, is heading the US delegation in Guyana to attend the 46th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The high-level regional meeting will be held in Georgetown from February 25 to 28, 2024.

The team will be in Georgetown from February 24 to 26

In a release, the United States Mission to the United Nations said last week on the agenda for discussion with the Guyanese Government is the US commitment to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Guyana’s priorities on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for its elected term and reaffirming bilateral partnerships on shared priorities such as food security, migration, and climate change.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield will also advance an array of Biden-Harris Administration regional policy goals under the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030) and the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) – including on firearms trafficking, governance, energy, trade, climate resilience, and sustainable development – with multiple leaders attending the Summit.”

At the CARICOM Summit, the Ambassador will continue to rally global support for the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti and reiterate the urgency of establishing a credible and inclusive path toward elections to enable the return to democratic order for the Haitian people.

While in Georgetown, the US Cabinet official will also meet with Venezuelan migrant small business owners and members of civil society.