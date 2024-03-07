Police destroy 159M worth of ganja at Ebini Backdam

In yet another successful eradication exercise undertaken by the Guyana Police Force, ranks found and destroyed a quantity of ganja valued at $159,932,960 at Ebini Backdam, Berbice River.

During the operation, the ranks found four Cannabis farms (5.5 acres altogether). At the first farm which was about two acres in size a total of 160 beds with 40 plants each ranging from one to four feet in height were found.

The 6,400 plants weighed about 7,040 kg.

The second farm was also two acres in size with 5,000 plants, ranging from one to four feet, with an average weight of 5,000 Kg.

There was a makeshift camp made of wooden posts and black and white plastic, which had a quantity of kitchen utensils and groceries. There was a black and white plastic on the ground which contained 45.359 kg of dried cannabis and another plastic in a barn which contained 27.217 kg of dried cannabis, a total of 72.575 kg.

The third farm was one acre in size with one thousand plants ranging from one to five feet with an average weight of 2,200 kg.

There was a makeshift camp which had groceries and kitchen utensils, also a quantity of fertilizer bags and one large garbage bag containing 76.204 kg of dried cannabis.

There was also another set of dried cannabis in a barn nearby. That set of cannabis weighed 15.422 kg with a total of 91.626 kg.

The fourth farm was half an acre in size with five hundred plants, ranging from one to three feet, with an average weight of 550 kg.

There was a makeshift camp with kitchen utensils and groceries, as well as two fertilizer bags which contained 10.886 kg of dried cannabis. No arrests were made.