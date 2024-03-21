Patentia teen stabbed to death; 17-Y-O suspect in custody, another teenager on the run

A teenager was stabbed to death on Wednesday night over an old misunderstanding with two teenage students – one of whom is currently in custody and the other is on the run.

Dead is 17-year-old Aaron Bess of Lot 234 Patentia, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at about 21:30hrs on Wednesday at Patentia. The suspects are a 16-year-old student from Skull City, Patentia and a 17-year-old student from Patentia.

Police reports disclosed that Bess was walking from Two Field, heading to a nearby shop to make a purchase when the suspects began pelting him with bottles and bricks due to an old misunderstanding.

As Bess continued his journey, the suspects approached him. One of the teens dealt Bess two lashes with a piece of steel while the other teen took out a knife from his waist and dealt the now-dead young man several stabs about his body. As a result of the injuries, Bess fell to the ground, and the suspects made good their escape on foot.

The 17-year-old injured Bess was then picked up by public-spirited citizens and escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

His body was checked by the Police, and stab wounds were discovered to his left upper chest, left lower stomach area, and right side neck (jugular vein).

The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, WCD, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old school dropout, has since been apprehended and is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigations.