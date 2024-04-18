Mother of 3 crushed to death by truck

Martha Williams

A 36-year-old mother of three was last evening crushed to death by a hauler truck at High and Princes Streets, Georgetown.

She has been identified as Martha Nina Williams, who resided at Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara.

Williams, who originally hails from Phillipai in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), was imbibing with some friends at a bar on Princes Street.

At around 22:30hrs, the woman left to go home. As she was crossing the road at High Street to head to the bus park, the truck, which was allegedly travelling at a fast rate, knocked her down.

As a result of the impact, the woman’s body was split in half. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians.

The Guyana Police Force reported that the driver, a 24-year-old man of Coconut Walk, Unity, East Coast Demerara, is in custody, assisting with the investigations.

Williams worked as a security personnel at RK Security Firm and she was only recently promoted to a supervisory position.

The woman leaves to mourn her three children, aged 6, 18, and 19.