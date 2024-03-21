Linden duo busted with 11kg cocaine at Providence

Two residents of Linden, Region 10 were on Wednesday busted with 11.204 kilograms of cocaine by the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) along the Providence Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

CANU stated on the day in question, its agents intercepted a motor canter at Providence and during a search, several bricklike parcels suspected to be cocaine were found concealed in a box.

As such, Adrian Carew, 55, of Rainbow City Wismar Linden and Cavel Carew, 27, of Central Amelia’s Ward Linden were arrested and taken to CANU’s Headquarters where the narcotics tested positive for cocaine and weighed 11.204 kilograms.

Investigations are continuing.