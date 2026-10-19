Local News
Letter: The new Wismar-Mackenzie bridge should be named Robert Herman Orlando Corbin Bridge
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Dear Editor, I am happy the conversations surrounding the soon-to-be-completed Wismar-Mackenzie four-lane bridge are no longer about whose idea it was and who was going to do it and such waste of conversation; the fact is that ideas not acted on to become a reality are just an unrealised dream. That dream, however, has come […]
Related News
13 October 2026
Nearly 30% of Development Bank applications target agriculture – Pres Ali
09 October 2026
Management committee to be established to oversee truck parking facilities
09 October 2026
Guyana continues to expand access to quality education through investments- Parag tells 22...
07 October 2026