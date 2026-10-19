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Letter: The new Wismar-Mackenzie bridge should be named Robert Herman Orlando Corbin Bridge

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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Dear Editor, I am happy the conversations surrounding the soon-to-be-completed Wismar-Mackenzie four-lane bridge are no longer about whose idea it was and who was going to do it and such waste of conversation; the fact is that ideas not acted on to become a reality are just an unrealised dream. That dream, however, has come […]

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