Miner arrested after gun, ammo found Opposition Leader, 2 others arrested following shooting incident near home of Head of Special Branch  Police constable charged, gets bail on traffic-related offenses 27 recreational facilities being developed nationwide to complement housing programme Floodwaters begin to recede in Charity Guyana, Jamaica ink tourism pact at SOTIC 2026
Local News

Teacher robbed at gunpoint at East La Penitence

19 October 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Promote your business with NAN

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: Police are investigating an alleged Robbery Under Arms which occurred on Sunday October 18, 2026, about 08:50hrs at East La Penitence, Georgetown, committed on a 31-year-old female teacher of the said area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was about to park her motorcycle and enter her […]

Support us

Related News

07 October 2026

Pres Ali urges Caribbean to scale up tourism investment

04 October 2026

Corbin’s death is an irreplaceable loss to party - PNCR/APNU

09 October 2026

PM Phillips calls for stronger regional energy cooperation at OLACDE meeting

05 October 2026

SBAs remain mandatory for 2027 CSEC candidates - MoE