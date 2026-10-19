Local News
Teacher robbed at gunpoint at East La Penitence
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: Police are investigating an alleged Robbery Under Arms which occurred on Sunday October 18, 2026, about 08:50hrs at East La Penitence, Georgetown, committed on a 31-year-old female teacher of the said area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was about to park her motorcycle and enter her […]
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