Pres Ali announces restrictions on vape imports amid public health concerns

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday announced restrictions on the importation of vaping products into Guyana, citing growing concerns over their use among children and young people.

He also cited the potential risks to public health.

The order, which will be signed by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, under the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, will prohibit the importation of vapes of all kinds, except those approved by the Minister of Health or the relevant tobacco control authorities.

The measure follows concerns raised by parents, teachers, religious leaders and community members about the increasing accessibility and use of vaping products, particularly within the school system.

President Ali noted that, although vaping products are often marketed as alternatives to conventional cigarettes, they are not harmless.

He referenced warnings from the World Health Organisation about potential health risks, including exposure to toxic substances, respiratory problems and nicotine addiction, which can affect brain development in children and adolescents.

He also highlighted the potential risks associated with exposure during pregnancy and cautioned that the long-term consequences of vaping remain a concern.

“This evening, I believe we are taking a decisive step in protecting our children, protecting our schools, and safeguarding our families, communities, and society,” the president said, emphasising that the government has a responsibility to respond to emerging public health challenges.

The restrictions are primarily intended to address the importation of vaping products for recreational use, while preserving the possibility of approval for legitimate medicinal, therapeutic or alternative applications by the relevant health authorities.

President Ali explained that any such use must meet applicable laws, regulations and established medical standards, with decisions on qualifying products subject to the appropriate oversight. [DPI]