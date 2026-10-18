Local News
Association for Democracy and Human Rights lauds sweeping restrictions on vape imports
18 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement below: Association welcomes President Ali’s restrictions on vaping imports The Association for Democracy and Human Rights (Guyana) Inc welcomes President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement of sweeping restrictions on the importation of vapes and vaping products. The Association applauds this commitment to stronger public health safeguards, particularly for children and young people. […]
Related News
14 October 2026
MV Barima distress alert relayed within five minutes - COI hears
12 October 2026
Farmers’ recommendations to feed national agriculture action plan – Min Mustapha
08 October 2026
Unpaid workers picket Port Mourant NDC
10 October 2026