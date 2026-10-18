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Association for Democracy and Human Rights lauds sweeping restrictions on vape imports

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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See full statement below:  Association welcomes President Ali’s restrictions on vaping imports The Association for Democracy and Human Rights (Guyana) Inc welcomes President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s announcement of sweeping restrictions on the importation of vapes and vaping products. The Association applauds this commitment to stronger public health safeguards, particularly for children and young people. […]

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