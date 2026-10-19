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Local News

2 perish in Charity fire

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service: The Guyana Fire Service responded to a report of a house on fire at David James Housing Scheme, Charity, Essequibo Coast. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a two-storey wooden building fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters immediately went into action, employing swift and coordinated efforts to bring the blaze […]

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