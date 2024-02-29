LBI hit-and-run: ECD man charged for causing death released on $400,000 bail

Edward Sampson, a resident of Graham’s Hall, East Coast Demerara, (ECD), was released on $400,000 bail after a causing-death-by-dangerous driving charge was read to him.

The 37-year-old man appeared at Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool, who read the charge. He denied the offence and was granted $400,000 bail. The case was adjourned to April 4, 2024.

Reports are that the accident occurred on September 21, 2023 on the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, ECD.

In October 2023, Sampson was charged for failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, and failing to provide aid to the injured.

For those charges, Sampson, a labourer, appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George. After denying the allegations, he was released on $80,000 bail.

Following the accident, which occurred on September 21, 2023, the Police had sought the public’s assistance in identifying the victim. The vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run accident, PMM 8295, was later found, and the driver surrendered to the Police.

The victim was found unconscious on the roadway with visible injuries to his body. Concerned residents notified the Police, leading to the mobilisation of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) for assistance.

The injured man was then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where, upon arrival, an examination revealed the extent of his injuries, including a fractured right foot and various other bodily traumas. His condition was deemed critical, and despite the efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to his injuries.