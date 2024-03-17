Chinese-owned supermarkets urged to implement systems to safeguard businesses

In the wake of a fatal robbery at a supermarket in Eteringbang Landing, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), where a Chinese national was brutally killed and his wife was injured, the Guyana Police Force has taken proactive steps to bolster security measures at Chinese-owned supermarkets across the country.

Deputy Commander of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Superintendent Shellon Daniels spearheaded a sensitisation operation aimed at enhancing security posture and reducing risks for these establishments.

The operation, which took place on Saturday, saw law enforcement officers visiting 21 Chinese supermarkets spanning from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, to Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara.

Over four hours, the team engaged proprietors on the importance of adhering to Guyana’s legal requirements regarding business security.

During their visits, the team observed significant discrepancies in security protocols. While one supermarket had a vigilant and properly-equipped security guard on duty, others lacked basic security measures.

Murdered, Yang Lison

Many guards were found to be distracted by their cellular phones, lacking proper attire, and without essential equipment such as bulletproof vests and firearms. Furthermore, it was noted that all security guards’ precepts were photocopies, raising concerns about authenticity.

As part of the outreach effort, one firearm was seized and lodged by the Police. Proprietors without adequate security measures were urged to implement systems urgently to safeguard their premises and customers during business hours.

Additionally, it was emphasised that security guards should prioritise vigilance over other tasks, refraining from assisting with stocking shelves or groceries.

Despite the challenges observed, the sensitisation operation was deemed a success, with plans to continue similar efforts in the future. The Guyana Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all stakeholders, while also emphasising the importance of building partnerships with the business community to combat crime effectively.

Over the years, several Chinese-owned supermarkets have come under attack by robbers, causing significant losses.

The body of Chinese businessman Yang Lison of Guizhou, China was on Thursday found with his throat slit, while his wife Wen Shuping was found alive but with lacerations sustained to her face following a suspected robbery at their supermarket at Eteringbang Landing.

According to reports received, about 14:00h on Wednesday, Sergeant Schultz, the officer in charge of the Eteringbang Police Station, received a telephone call from the owner of the building that houses the supermarket, who reported that an incident had occurred at the building.

Police Officers who were in close proximity responded, and found the entrance to the supermarket locked. But as they ventured to the back of the building, they found 19-year-old Pharrell Adelph attempting to exit the building, and they promptly arrested him.

Upon making further checks in the supermarket, ranks found the body of the Chinese businessman lying against a wall in one of the rooms with his hands bound. He was clad in a grey jersey and dark grey trousers, and a wound was visible on his neck. His wife Wen Shuping was found in another room alive, but with two small lacerations to her right jaw.

When Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum was contacted, he added that three more suspects were arrested in connection with the crime and that the investigation was ongoing.