Norton confident of being re-elected leader at upcoming PNC Congress

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton

Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton is positive that he will be re-elected as leader of People’s National Congress (PNC), when the party holds congress this year.

“I have no doubt that at the next congress, I will be return as leader of the party,” he told media operatives during a press conference today.

A definite day for the PNC Congress has not been set, but Norton hinted that it will be held no later than August 31, 2024.

Based on the established policy, Norton’s position as Leader of the PNC practically expired in December 2023.

“As a party, we reserve the right to develop our own strategy and tactics,” he contended.

Following several lines of questioning from local media operatives about congress, Norton issued a call for the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) to disclose when they will be holding their congress.

PPP General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has already disclosed that the organisation will be electing a new leadership in May this year.

Meanwhile, when questioned about the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) partnering again for the 2025 General Election, Norton disclosed that both parties have to meet to discuss this.

“In a coalition, you work together, you discuss, you narrow the differences and produce some kind of confluence of interest to be able to move forward,” he said.

“The AFC makes its decisions, PNC, APNU make our decision and then we have to meet to find a confluence but it’s not a case where the PNC can make decision for AFC or the AFC can make decisions…, he added.

The AFC formally broke its coalition with the APNU back in December 2022.

The revised Cummingsburg Accord, a political agreement between the two organisations, had provided for this separation.

AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan had indicated that the two political organisations would do their political work separately but work in parliament jointly.