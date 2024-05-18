Teen dies after being stabbed at Belle West

Dead: Orlando Samaroo

A 19-year-old male died in the hospital on Friday – one day after he was stabbed multiple times by a man with whom he had several misunderstandings.

Dead is Orlando Samaroo of Lot 439 Belle West, West Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at Belle West (Phase #2) during which the teenager was attacked by the suspect, a 31-year-old miner from Belle West Housing Scheme.

Police reports revealed that the two men had a past confrontation, whereby Samaroo had allegedly beaten and robbed the 31-year-old suspect several weeks ago. From that point onward, they’ve had several misunderstandings.

On Thursday at about 14:00 hrs, Samaroo was reportedly sitting under a bus shed in Belle West in the company of several men when the suspect, armed with a knife, approached him. The suspect immediately held onto Samaroo’s jersey and stabbed him several times in his abdomen. He subsequently escaped the scene on foot.

The injured teenager was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where doctors on duty admitted him as a patient. Samaroo was subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 10:00 hrs on Friday.

His body is at the GPHC’s Mortuary awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination.

According to the police, several persons were questioned in the area, and useful information was gathered.

Police are looking for the suspect as investigations continue.