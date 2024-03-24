Holi embodies spirit of unity, importance of harmony – PM

REMARKS BY THE HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER BRIGADIER (RET’D) MARK PHILLIPS ON THE OCCASION OF PHAGWAH

As we joyously celebrate the vibrant festival of Holi (Phagwah), let us pause to reflect on its true meaning. Beyond its colourful splendour and festivities, Holi embodies the spirit of unity, forgiveness, and renewal. It reminds us of the triumph of good over evil and the importance of harmony in our lives.

In our beautiful Guyana, we have long embraced Holi as a testament to our unity in diversity. Across race, class, and creed, we come together to celebrate the joyous festivities of every religion. ‘Through these shared celebrations, we are able to reaffirm our commitment to unity as a people.

Guyana is blessed by the practice of coming together during occasions like Holi. Ourperseverance for unity is the foundation of our nation, making us stronger and more resilient. This unity propels us forward as Guyana stands on the brink of great developmentopportunities.

As we embark on this journey towards prosperity, may we remain steadfast in our commitment to unity: As one people, we can overcome any challenge and achieve our destiny.

On this Holi, I extend my warmest wishes to our Hindu brothers and sisters and, by extension, to every Guyanese. May the colours of Hloli fill your lives with joy and harmony: Let us continue to celebrate our diversity and unity as we march towards a brighter tomorrow.

Happy Holi to all of Guyana!