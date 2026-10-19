Guyana wins CREF 2026 industry award for Best Clean Energy programme

Guyana has won the Best Clean Energy Programme Award at the 2026 Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) Industry Awards in Panama for the Guyana Utility Scale Solar Photovoltaic (GUYSOL) Programme. Minister of Public Utilities and Aviation, Deodat Indar, and GUYSOL Programme Coordinator, Amir Dillawar, attended the forum and received the prestigious award on Thursday, October […]