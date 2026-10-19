Local News
20-Y-O motorcyclist dies in Pomona accident
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
A young man was killed in the wee hours of Monday, while a teenager was injured after the motorcycle on which they were traveling crashed into a concrete bridge along the Pomona Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Tieaveari Goddette of Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, while the pillion […]
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