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Local News

20-Y-O motorcyclist dies in Pomona accident

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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A young man was killed in the wee hours of Monday, while a teenager was injured after the motorcycle on which they were traveling crashed into a concrete bridge along the Pomona Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Tieaveari Goddette of Spring Garden, Essequibo Coast, while the pillion […]

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