Local News
17-Y-O stabbed to death during brawl following card game
19 October 2026
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: Police in Regional Division #3 are investigating the alleged murder of Akeem Bannister, called “Boy”, a 17-year-old construction worker of Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, and the unlawful wounding of a 26-year-old construction worker of the same area. The incident occurred on Sunday October 18, […]
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