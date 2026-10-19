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Local News

17-Y-O stabbed to death during brawl following card game

19 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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See full statement from the Guyana Police Force: Police in Regional Division #3 are investigating the alleged murder of Akeem Bannister, called “Boy”, a 17-year-old construction worker of Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, and the unlawful wounding of a 26-year-old construction worker of the same area. The incident occurred on Sunday October 18, […]

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