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GFS supports fire management initiative in South Rupununi

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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The Fire Management exercise held in Region 9

In demonstration of its commitment to environmental protection, community safety, and disaster risk reduction, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) recently participated in a collaborative fire management initiative in South Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The six-day initiative, held from October 12 to 17, 2026, brought together representatives from the villages of Sawariwau, Katoonarib, and Shulinab; the Amerindian Research Unit of the University of Guyana; and the South Rupununi Conservation Society (SRCS).

Throughout the exercise, the Guyana Fire Service provided critical technical and operational support, particularly in accessing much-needed water from open water sources to facilitate fire management activities.

According to Station Officer Clayton Pantlitz, firefighters assisted in controlling areas where fires threatened to spread beyond their intended boundaries and also responded to situations where previously extinguished flames showed signs of reigniting.

The South Rupununi is home to diverse ecosystems and Indigenous communities whose livelihoods are closely connected to the natural environment.

It is home to the Rio Branco Antbird and Hoary-throated Spinetail birds. These birds have become endangered because of uncontrolled wildfires.

For this reason, these firebreaks are essential to assist in restoring the natural habitats of these birds.

The project also coincided with the Service’s observance of Fire Prevention Month 2026, reinforcing its commitment to promoting fire safety and preparedness across Guyana.

Through its participation, the Guyana Fire Service demonstrated that effective fire prevention extends beyond extinguishing flames. It requires proactive planning, technical expertise, community engagement and coordinated action.

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