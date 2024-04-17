Govt welcomes PPC report on Belle Vue Pump Station contract award

Senior Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh

See full statement from the Ministry of Finance:

The Government of Guyana welcomes the finalization of the report by the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) on the contract award for the Belle Vue Pump Station on the West Bank of Demerara. The Government wishes to note that the completion of the report is in keeping with the Government’s own commitment to transparency and accountability.

Citizens can recall that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic Government, under the leadership of President Irfaan Ali has, since resuming office and with a view to building on the foundation laid during its previous tenure, restarted the agenda to strengthen the institutions that are critical to ensuring public accountability, transparency and good governance. These are essential prerequisites in good governance.

In the particular case of the Belle Vue Pump Station contract, the Government, in addition to the already transparent process through which projects are awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), acknowledges the fact that the report includes recommendations which are useful for consideration going forward. At the same time, we wish to elaborate on the context within which these developments are occurring.

The growth in the National Budget from $300.7 billion in 2019 to a budget of $1.146 trillion this year, is evidence of this Government’s transformational agenda and vision for Guyana.

Within this, Government’s Public Sector Investment Programme including investment in our roads, bridges, schools, hospitals has grown by over 900 percent over the same period to $666.2 billion. Not only has this expanded the capital expenditure to drive growth and development, but it has led to an increase in employment countrywide and necessitated an urgent need for the widening of the base of contractors available to execute projects. This would allow for every Region to benefit so that citizens all around the country would in turn, be able to experience the development taking place.

It must be recalled as well that in December 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its Article IV Report lauded Government for its Governance and Anti-Corruption Reforms. The report noted that ‘the Government also strengthened the procurement framework as the Public Procurement Commission, had five new commissioners sworn in and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) designed a comprehensive training program in procurement, and commenced the design of a management information system to improve its operational efficiency’.

In conclusion, the Government of Guyana once again welcomes the PPC’s completion of the report on this matter and wishes to remind that this process is testimony that the procurement reform structures put in place are working. The Government reaffirms its commitment to ensuring good governance, accountability and transparency in this and all other matters in relation to the procurement, awarding and implementation of projects throughout the country as it continues its accelerated development agenda.