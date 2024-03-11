Gov’t remains committed to supporting Venezuelan migrants – Min Todd

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hugh Todd on Friday chaired a meeting of the Multi-Agency Coordinating Committee to address the influx of Migrants from Venezuela into Guyana.

The first Committee meeting for the year was attended by the relevant government stakeholders and international partners who collectively set the agenda in principle for the Committee to continue its work about providing the necessary humanitarian assistance to those migrants, inclusive of returning Guyanese fleeing the economic hardships in Venezuela.

Todd in his opening remarks reminded the Committee that the policy of the Government remains intact as it relates to support for the migrants from Venezuela.

He noted that the long-term objective is to integrate them into Guyanese society but in the meantime, the respective agencies are tasked with combining resources to provide services in key areas such as healthcare, education, labour, sanitation, shelter, food and clothing for the most vulnerable.

In concluding the meeting, he tasked the Committee to organize another outreach activity at the earliest possible opportunity, which will be undertaken in Region One (Barima-Waini) on this occasion, as a result of the high concentration of migrants from Venezuela.