32-seater school bus handed over to Matthews Ridge

School children in Matthews Ridge, Region One, will now benefit from improved transportation following the handover of a new 32-seater school bus by Minister of Housing, Collin Croal, fulfilling a commitment made by President Dr Irfaan Ali during his visit to the community on August 5. The bus was promised during the President’s engagement with Matthews Ridge and surrounding communities as part of the Government of Guyana’s Cabinet Outreach. Following a request for transportation support for schoolchildren, the President instructed the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs to address the matter.

During the handover, Minister Croal emphasised the importance of establishing a strong management committee to oversee the bus’s operation and maintenance, ensuring it serves its intended purpose of transporting children safely to and from school.

He noted that the Regional Democratic Council’s Education Department would return to the community during the week to engage residents and establish the necessary arrangements for the bus to begin operating.

In addition to the school bus, Minister Croal handed over volleyballs and footballs to the community, which were received by Janice Moses, Vice Chairperson of the Matthews Ridge Community Development Council (CDC), to support sporting activities in the area.

CDC Chairperson Sharon Phillips expressed gratitude to the Government for delivering on its commitment, noting that the community has been experiencing transportation challenges affecting schoolchildren.

Shondell St. Juste also welcomed the handover, expressing appreciation to President Ali for fulfilling his promise and highlighting the importance of ensuring that children can travel safely to school.