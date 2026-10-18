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Local News

Pork knocker hacked to death during drunken row

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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Trevlon Marcieo Henry called “Mario”, a 28-year-old pork knocker of Port Kaituma, North West District, was fatally chopped during an argument. The incident occurred on Saturday, October 17, 2026, about 10:50h at Eyelash Landing, North West District. Based on preliminary investigations, Henry and the 33-year-old suspects are both pork knockers and were known to each other. […]

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