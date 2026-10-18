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Local News

Over 23lbs ganja found at Canje

18 October 2026
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This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
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Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have discovered some 23.854 pounds of suspected cannabis during an operation conducted on Saturday October 17, 2026, between 17:50hrs and 18:10hrs at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

During the exercise, Police ranks searched a bushy area on an unoccupied plot of land, where they discovered six five-gallon buckets, five of which contained black bags wrapped in transparent plastic.

Upon examining the bags, ranks found a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The suspected cannabis was taken to the Central Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 23.854 pounds before being lodged.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

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