The Giftland Mall today announced that Massy Stores will soon be taking over its FoodMaxx Supermarket, which had been operating for the past six years.

FoodMaxx customers are being encouraged to redeem their loyalty points before May 14, since the existing loyalty programme will not be continued under the new ownership.

“Rest assured, we will do everything we can to make the change as seamless as possible for you, our valued shoppers,” Giftland said in a statement on its Facebook page.