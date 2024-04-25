GAW disassociates itself from unauthorised use of its identity for pageant

See full statement from the Guyana Amazon Warriors:

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS DISASSOCIATES ITSELF FROM UNAUTHORIZED USE OF ITS IDENTITY FOR PAGEANT

The Guyana Amazon Warriors wishes to advise the public that it is in no way associated with the sashing ceremony of Miss Guyana Culture Queen 2024 captioned “A Tribute to the Guyana Amazon Warriors”.

The franchise has noted the advertisement in various media and has taken action to have the organizers of the event remedy the unauthorized use of the name and identity of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The franchise wishes to caution promoters and organizers of events that the unauthorized use of the intellectual property of the Guyana Amazon Warriors is prohibited and can only be allowed if prior written authorization is given by the franchise.