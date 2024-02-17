Cop dies after his motorcycle collides with truck on WCD Road

Dead: Lance Corporal Devaraj Dhanndreaw

A police officer is now dead after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a truck on the public road at Blankenburg, West Coast Demerara.

Dead is Devaraj Dhanndreaw, a 41-year-old Police Lance Corporal who was stationed at the La Grange Police Station, and who resided at Lot 1 Anna Catherina New Housing Scheme, WCD.

The accident occurred sometime around 09:25h this morning.

According to police reports, motor lorry #GAE 8523, owned by Pooran Brothers, was proceeding West along the southern side of the road when the driver put on his indicator to turn right to Newland Lumber Yard. On doing so, the cop, who was on #CL 6178, proceeding West on the road at a fast rate, collided with the left side rear portion of the lorry.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the roadway and received injuries on his body. The injured officer was picked up in an unconscious state, placed in the lorry, and escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was taken to Ezekiel’s funeral home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the Lorry driver, a 35-year-old resident of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. He remains in custody assisting police with the ongoing investigation.