Cocaine bust off Guyana’s coast: No Guyanese onboard narco-submarine, persons arrested spoke Spanish

As investigations continue into the interception of 2,370 kilograms (5000lbs) of cocaine some 150 miles off the coast of Guyana, Director of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), James Singh, has confirmed that no Guyanese was on board the self-propelled semi-submersible (SPSS).

In a brief comment to this publication on Friday, Singh noted that the persons who were arrested spoke Spanish primarily, which might suggest that they are Venezuelans. The men and vessel are expected to be taken to the United States, where charges would be instituted.

The United States Embassaid Georgetown on Thursday said a joint operation by the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Georgetown Country Office, the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATFS), Guyana Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) intercepted the vessel with 2,370 kilograms of cocaine.

At the time of the seizure, four individuals were on board.

This landmark SPSS seizure will be prosecuted in the United States. The U.S. Government remains committed to its support of the Government of Guyana and its Caribbean partners in developing ever-greater capacity to disrupt illicit trafficking and transnational crime to advance citizen security,” the statement from the embassy said.

On March 29, 2024, Venezuelan nationals Jose Felix Lindore, 32, and 33-year-old Javier Perez were busted with US$2.6 million worth of cocaine in a boat at Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo. They were subsequently charged, and remanded to prison after they pleaded not guilty to having 536 kilograms (1181lbs) of cocaine in their possession.

The operation was conducted by CANU and the Guyana Defence Force’s Coast Guard.It was reported that on the day in question, the two entities conducted a joint operation during which they intercepted a go-fast vessel. At the time, there were two occupants on board. A search of the vessel led to the discovery of a large quantity of narcotics, along with a quantity of fuel and other items. The narcotics were tested for cocaine and weighed.CANU has said that the local street value of the haul is estimated at US$2.6 million. However, had the cocaine been trans-shipped to its intended destination, it would have had an estimated street value of €20 million.

Singh, only last week, also told the media that the drug enforcement unit seized a startling 1.1 tonnes of marijuana and over 75 kilograms of cocaine from various operations across the country. He noted that most of the marijuana had come from the Andean region of South America, which includes Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela.