GGI extends support for technical education at Leonora, Mahaicony Technical Institutes

Demonstration of the Augmented Reality Welding Simulation System facilitated by an instructor and student

The Greater Initiative (GGI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Council for Technical and Vocational Education Training (C-TVET) continues to enhance technical and vocational training across the country.

On March 15th, a ceremony was hosted to celebrate the GGI -TVET Program partnership, which was established to enhance the quality and standard of technical education across Guyana, while creating an enabling environment that fosters a safety culture.

Phase I, which commenced in 2019 at the Linden and New Amsterdam Technical Institutes, included infrastructure upgrades, renovations and upgrades to the electrical and welding workshops. Curriculum packages were also developed in alignment with the requirements from the Caribbean Association of National Training Authorities (CANTA) and National Centre for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), along with the roll-out of a Basic Industrial Safety Training (BIST) Programme – across all TVET locations.

Representatives of the Greater Guyana Initiative and the Ministry of Education along with Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton at the launch of the TVET enhancement initiative

The project is now extended to include the Leonora and Mahaicony Technical and VocationalTraining Centres and is enhancing the Electrical and Welding Programmes while introducing safety programmes and professional development for instructors and students. Additionally, the institutes will benefit from upgrades to existing infrastructure and the provision of new equipment and training materials.

President of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited Alistair Routledge highlighted the importance of investing in human resources for future development, and reiterated TEVT's motto “skill is wealth”. He noted that projects of this nature are improving the opportunities for people in Guyana by helping them to become skilled professionals, thereby improving their earnings and quality of life.

“We are delighted that projects like these are raising the standards of institutions and bringing them up to the international standards because that’s what will be required to be internationally competitive,” Routledge said.

In expressing his commitment towards the project, Routledge mentioned that GGI is delighted to see that its investments are not only making a difference but also that its collaborations are driving prosperity for a sustainable future.

Minister of Labour, Honourable Joseph Hamilton, in his address to the attendees, advocated that technical education and vocational training must be made as prominent as academic learning. To this, he emphasized that “long-term projects must revolutionize learning and education in the country, ensuring that children have the aptitude to be technical, giving them the same counsel and guidance and facilities.”

GGI’s long-term commitment to capacity building to propel sustainable development in Guyana was acknowledged by Dr. Ritesh Tularam, Deputy Chief Education Officer – Technical, and representative of the Ministry of Education. In his remarks, he underscored the importance of the GGI, MoE, and CTVET partnership and its benefits to the education sector, particularly the TVET, he encouraged students and instructors to make full use of the facilities provided, citing that technical vocational programs of this nature are instrumental in enhancing the standards of technical education and training in Guyana. He further noted the Ministry of Education is happy to partner with institutions to propel Guyana’s education development. Other speakers echoed similar sentiments includingFloyd Scott, Chairman of CTVET, and Patrick Chinedu Onwuzirke, Director of CTVET.

In sharing her testimonial, Ms. Jada Daniels, a student of the Linden Technical Institute, applauded the initiative, and shared that “It’s not merely about learning skills but immersing ourselves in a professional environment where excellence is the standard.”

The Greater Guyana Initiative is a US$100 million, 10-year investment made by the Stabroek Block co-venturers – ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited. It is geared towards developing the local workforce, building human capacity, enhancing education, and improving healthcare, aimed at promoting sustainable economic diversification in Guyana.