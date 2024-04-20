Body of missing miner found floating in Essequibo River

The deceased boat that was found in the Essequibo River

One day after he had gone missing, the body of a miner was found floating in the Essequibo River late Friday afternoon.

Exley Boyal, a 40-year-old resident from Batavia Village, Cuyuni River, was found at about 17:30h. His body was subsequently fished out and escorted to the Bartica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Examinations were done on the body by a Crime Scene Technician and no marks of violence were seen. However, police say a ‘blood-like’ substance was seen oozing from his nostrils. His body was then taken to the hospital mortuary for storage as it awaits a post-mortem examination.

According to reports, Boyal went missing on Thursday, between 8:30h and 10:45h, while travelling from Bartica to Burn Bush in the Essequibo River.

Sometime around 10:45h, a Boat Captain from Falmouth, Essequibo River, called the Bartica Police Station and reported that he saw a small wooden boat called “ballahoo” with a 15 hp Yamaha outboard engine drifting in the vicinity of Byderabo, Essequibo River. He also stated that the engine was on, but no one was in the boat.

The scene was visited by a police rank, and the said boat was searched and 1 ZTE Cellular Phone along with 4 five-gallon pails were found. Thereafter, the boat was taken to the Bartica Police Station, where it was lodged.

A telephone number for the wife of the deceased was obtained, and she was contacted shortly after and told of the discovery.

She identified the boat that was found to be their property. She also related to the police that around 8:30h on Thursday, she along with her husband and a 59-year-old chainsaw operator from Batavia Village, travelled to Bartica.

The woman disclosed that she disembarked at Bartica Market, while her husband and the other male proceeded to Burn Bush.

In light of this information, the 59-year-old male was contacted and questioned by the police, and he indicated that after Boyal’s wife disembarked at Bartica Market, they went to Sherry’s Saw Mill at Burn Bush. He further related before proceeding, they stopped at Dass’s Liquor Store at First Avenue, Bartica purchased half a bottle of High Wine and started imbibing.

He further added that they arrived safely at Sherry’ Saw Mill, and after a while, the decease left Burn Bush to return to Bartica in his boat.

As such, a search party was formed, and searches were conducted in the area for Boyal, but he was not found during that search. His body eventually turned up the following day.

Investigations are ongoing.