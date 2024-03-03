Berbice residents urged to be cautious as smoke from Suriname’s forest fire fills air

Smoke from forest fires in neighbouring Suriname affecting residents in Corriverton, Berbice

See below for an Air Quality Advisory issued by the Home Affairs Ministry for residents of Corriverton, Berbice (Region Six – East Berbice-Corentyne) and surrounding villages: High smoke levels at Corriverton, Berbice The residents of Corriverton, Berbice, along with villagers in Orealla, Siparuta, and neighbouring communities, are urged to take precautionary measures due to increased smoke levels in the air stemming from a forest fire in neighbouring Suriname.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Fire Service advise all residents to remain vigilant and take necessary steps to safeguard their health and well-being. As smoke drifts into the area, residents are advised to:

Close Windows and Doors: Limit exposure to outdoor air by closing windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering homes and buildings.

Stay Indoors, if Possible: Minimize outdoor activities and stay indoors whenever feasible to reduce exposure to smoke particles.

Use Masks for Respiratory Protection: Individuals with respiratory issues are strongly encouraged to wear masks when venturing outside to protect themselves against smoke particles.

It is imperative for residents to stay informed about local developments regarding the situation and adhere to directives issued by authorities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and the Guyana Fire Service, in coordination with relevant agencies, is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates and assistance as needed.