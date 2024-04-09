Minibus passenger busted with over 3000 grams of marijuana

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On Monday 08th April 2024 between 16:00 and 17:20 hours, a party of police conducted a road block exercise on the Helena Public Road, East Coast Demerara, several vehicles were stopped including Mini Bus # BAC 6035 a passenger was observed acting in a suspicious manner holding a camouflage haversack.

The passenger, a 27-year-old construction worker of Marshal Street, Annandale, East Coast Demerara and the haversack were searched and two bulky transparent plastic wrapped containing leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

The passenger was told of the offense, cautioned, arrested and escorted along with the bag to the Mahaica Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed in his presence and amounted to 3,563 grams.

The narcotics was lodged and suspect was processed and photographed. Investigations are ongoing